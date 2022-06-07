'Lightyear', with Chris Evans, will be the first big theatrical release for Disney's Pixar in over two years. Here, check out when is the film expected to hit theaters and when it will be available to stream.

Pixar is aiming to fly high once again with its upcoming release of ‘Lightyear’, an origin story for the beloved Toy Story character Buzz Lightyear. The film was co-written and directed by Angus MacLane, who wanted to pay a tribute to the sci-fi movies he watched as a kid.

Chris Evans voices the titular character. The rest of the cast consists of Keke Palmer, Peter Sohn, James Brolin, Taika Waititi, Dale Soules, Uzo Aduba, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez and Isiah Whitlock Jr. in supporting roles.

In the Toy Story universe, the movie functions as a blockbuster that the characters of the original movie would watch about the fictional test pilot/astronaut that inspires the Buzz toy/action figure. Check out when and how you can watch it.

Lightyear: When is it coming to theaters?

The film will tell the story about how a young Buzz Lightyear, after being left behind on a hostile planet with his commander and crew, tries to find a way back home while also trying to defend the Universe.

‘Lightyear’s is scheduled to come to theaters in the United States on June 17, 2022. It will be available in RealD 3D, 4DX, Dolby Cinema, and IMAX formats. The film will also be Pixar's first exclusive theatrical release since ‘Onward’ in 2020.

When is ‘Lightyear’ coming to Disney+?

Unlike Soul (2020), Luca (2021), and Turning Red (2022), which were all released directly on Disney+ in response to the pandemic, Lightyear will be exclusively in cinemas for a while. So far, Disney hasn’t announced when the movie is coming to its streaming service.

However, it could follow the formula of ‘Encanto’, which had a 30-day theatrical release window. Another option, which has been the standard for almost every other studio, is a 45-day theatrical release. Either way, the film could be available to stream between July 21 and August 3rd.