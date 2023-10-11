Lily James will appear in ‘The Iron Claw,’ alongside Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White. The release of the first trailer by A24 has all the Internet talking, especially about those wigs. But, certainly, with this stellar cast, the film won’t go unnoticed during its release on Dec. 22.

The movie follows the Von Erich family, known for their influence in the world of wrestling. Efron plays Kevin Von Erich, who was inducted in the Hall of Fame in 2009, and James will play Pam Adkisson, Kevin’s wife.

This is not the first time that James will take on the role of a living person, as she recently portrayed Pamela Anderson in the controversial series “Pam and Tommy.’ However, apart from her TV endeavors, James has an established career in film, and here we recommend five of her acclaimed performances.

Baby Driver (2017)

This Academy Award nominated action crime film was directed by Edgar Wright. In the film, James portrays a waitress who falls in love with Baby, the protagonist of the story. Baby is a getaway car driver who wants to break free from a life of crime working.

What’s Love Got to Do With It? (2023)

In this romantic comedy, directed by Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, James stars alongside Shazad Latif. The movie follows Zoe (James) a documentary filmmaker who decides to follow his friend Kazim (Latif), as he agrees to an arranged marriage.

The Exception (2017)

In the same year, James appeared in this World War II romantic drama alongside Jai Courtney, Eddie Marsan, Christopher Plummer and Janet McTeer. Set during the war, the story follows German soldier Stefan Brandt, who is assigned to protect the exiled Kaiser Wilhelm II, who is living in the Dutch countryside. As Brandt carries out his duty, he becomes entangled in a web of espionage, romance, and betrayal.

The Darkest Hour (2017)

This Oscar-winning biographical film follows the initial period of Winston Churchill‘s role as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom amid the Second World War, particularly focusing on the crisis within the war cabinet in May 1940. James stars as Elizabeth, Churchill’s typist and secretary.

The Dig (2021)

Directed by Simon Stone, this historical film is based on John Preston’s novel of the same name, which is based on real life events. The movie follows Basil Brown (Joseph Fiennes), an amateur archaeologist hired by Edith Pretty (Caret Mulligan), a widow, to unearth mysterious mounds on her property. James stars as archeologist Peggy Piggott.