Johnny Depp, who is in the middle of a trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, has two children. His eldest daughter is Lily-Rose Depp, who has followed his steps in acting. Here, check out more about her.

Lily-Rose Depp is a model and actress, daughter of actor Johnny Depp, who is fighting a legal battle against his former wife Amber Heard for defamation. While she’s young, she has been linked with the industry since childhood and has started to build a name for herself.

Rose Depp was born in France, and she’s fluid in both French and English. After launching her film career in 2014 with a cameo role in ‘Tusk’ alongside her father, she also was selected by Karl Lagarfield as one of Chanel’s ambassadors.

She made her catwalk debut in 2016 and she landed her first campaign with the brand at only 16 years old. If you want to know more about this rising star, here check out her age, height, family, movies and more.

Lily-Rose Depp’s age and height

She was born on May 27, 1999 in Neuilly-sur-Seine, Hauts-de-Seine, France. She is 22 years old. According to her model profile, Lily-Rose is 5 ft 5 in (165 cm). She has lived in New York, Los Angeles and Paris.

Who is Lily-Rose Depp’s mother?

Lily-Rose is the daughter of French singer, actress and model Vanessa Paradis, 48, who dated Johnny Depp from 1998 to 2012. Paradis is one of the most famous singers in France, with numerous accolades in her country. She became widely popular at age 14 with her single ‘Joe le Taxi’ (1985).

Who is Lily-Rose Depp’s brother?

Lily-Rose has a brother called Jack, who is 19. However, he isn’t interested in appearing in the public eye or pursuing a career in acting, as their father has explained. According to Johnny, his son is more interested in drawing.

Lily Rose Depp’s movies and TV shows

Lily-Rose has appeared in several movies. After her cameo in ‘Tusk’ (2014), she had her second role credit in ‘Yoga Horses’ (2016), in which also appears with her father. That same year she landed minor roles in other films such as ‘The Dancer’ and ‘Planetarium’.

One of her most prominent roles to date was as Catherine of Valois in ‘The King’ (2019) with Thimothée Chamalet and Robert Pattinson. In 2021 she appeared in four films: ‘Silent’, ‘Voyager’, ‘Crisis’, and ‘Wolf’.

Lily-Rose Depp’s relationship with Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp has spoken fondly of her two children. When Lily-Rose Depp started modeling, he said that he was worried for her but he supported her. "To be honest, I'm quite worried. I wasn't expecting all this to happen to Lily-Rose, especially not at this age. But it's her passion and she's having fun," he said Gala Magazine. He also told the court that he wanted to clear his name for his children’s sake.