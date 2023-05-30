Lily-Rose Depp's upcoming movies and TV shows: What projects will she be involved in?

Lily-Rose Depp is Hollywood’s next big star and now has a career of her own, unrelated to her father. We will soon see her starring in major productions, alongside some of the biggest names in the industry.

Although her upcoming project with The Weeknd, which was created by Sam Levinson, was pretty much trashed by critics, viewers have yet to give their opinion. Many have labeled the production as vulgar and even out of place.

The 24-year-old actress came to Cannes to present her new series, as did her father Johnny Depp, who attended the festival and received a seven-minute standing ovation for his work in Jeanne du Barry.

What are Lily-Rose Depp’s upcoming movies and TV shows?

The Idol – June 4, 2023 on HBO Max.

Cast: Lily-Rose Depp, The Weeknd, Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Jennie Kim, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean and more.

Plot: After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros, a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest, darkest, depths of her soul?

Nosferatu – 2024

Cast: Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, Bill Skarsgård, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Willem Dafoe, Ralph Ineson, Emma Corrin and Simon McBurney.

Plot: A gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.