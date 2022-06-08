The soccer superstar is going to see if he can score in front of the camera as the Argentine is set to debut in a television series.

Lionel Messi has done it all it would seem on a soccer field, well almost, he still needs to win a World Cup and will try and do just that with Argentina in Qatar 2022. Still, despite already being a worldwide legend of the game, Messi is about to embark on a new challenge, acting.

Messi has already done television commercials of all kinds, even starring alongside Kobe Bryant in one, now the 34-year-old will try fictional television next.

The show is called Los Protectores and it streams on Star+ in Latin America and will enter its second season when Messi will guest star. Find out more about the show and Messi’s role.

Lionel Messi on Los Protectores

Los Protectores is an Argentine/ Spanish comedy series about three near bankrupt soccer agents who pool their resources together to get back on top. The show stars Adrián Suar, Andrés Parra, Gustavo Bermúdez, Jorgelina Aruzzi, Mercedes Scápola, Laurita Fernández, and Viviana Saccone.

The first season of the show began to stream on Star+ in LATAM but has yet to be released in the United States, that can all change with the major guest star the show has lined up in season two, Lionel Messi.

No details have been given as to who Messi will play in the series, most likely himself, but the Argentine legend was all laughs on set and according to the director more than held his own while shooting.

Messi is not the first PSG star to be on the screen, teammate Neymar has already acted in the movie XXX: Return of Xander Cage and worldwide phenomenon Netflix series Money Heist playing a monk.