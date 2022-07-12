The same gang that had robbed the summer home of Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti had plans to get inside the Messi home as well.

Lionel Messi and other sports stars on list of criminal gang known for robbing high profile athletes

Being a major sports star has many advantages but also dangerous disadvantages. Lionel Messi, Rafa Nadal, and other sports stars in Europe were on the “hit list” of a Spanish/Albanian gang known for robbing celebrity homes in Spain.

According to The Sun the criminal gang had stolen over a little under $3 million from the summer home of Marco Verratti, and several members of the gang were arrested in connection to 15 robberies in high end neighborhoods in Alicante, Malaga and Murcia.

Seven suspects were apprehended by police in various locations in connection to these robberies and it is being reported that a notebook was found with the names of Lionel Messi and tennis star Rafa Nadal along with others.

Who was on the “hit list” of the gang?

While no addresses were present in the notebook for Messi or Nadal, what is known is that the gang had the two mega sports stars in their sights.

Other names in the notebook included locations for homes for two former Real Madrid stars, Guti and Fernando Hierro. Spanish police issued a statement on the matter, and it read as follows:

“Officers have smashed an itinerant criminal organization specializing in breaking into luxury villas following a robbery at the house of a well-known footballer.

Seven people belonging to a criminal gang of Albanian origin which had allegedly just stolen £2.5m in designer watches and jewelry, have been arrested.

The belongings stolen during the raid on the footballer’s villa were recovered in the car two of the suspected members of the gang were using after they were arrested.

Three searches were subsequently carried out in Malaga and one in Ibiza and evidence found linking the gang to another 15 raids on luxury villas in the provinces of Alicante, Malaga and Murcia.”