The PSG superstar got up on stage and sang and danced the night away with wife Antonela Roccuzzo while vacationing in Rosario, Argentina.

Everyone needs a break now and then, even international soccer superstars. Such was the case for Lionel Messi who traveled to his native Rosario, in the province of Santa Fe in Argentina. The PSG forward went home for the holidays with his family and held a Christmas party in his house for a few friends and family members.

More than just a small gathering, the event looked like a nightclub as Messi invited famous local band, Los Palmeras and danced with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and got on stage to sing for those in attendance.

The images began to surface on December 27th, and everyone seemed to be having a good time at the event. The Argentine’s wife posted a family photo by the pool on her Instagram feed as the Messi and family get some much-needed R&R.

Lionel Messi dancing at a Christmas party

Messi, who has had an up and down first half of the season with PSG is relaxing in what will be a tough second half of the year. PSG will face Real Madrid in the round of 16 in the Champions League, and Messi will most likely lead PSG to the French league title.

Messi who has yet to find his scoring touch in the league has been clutch in the Champions League with 5 goals in 6 games. Messi, 34, is preparing for what will be a culminating 2022, one that will see the Argentine play his last World Cup most likely.

For now, let’s let Messi have some fun with his family and show that just like us, all he wants for Christmas is to have a good time. Take it easy Leo!