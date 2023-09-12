Lionel Messi and his family are planning to stay in the United States for the long haul. Messi’s MLS contract with Inter Miami runs until the end of 2025, with an option for 2026, things are off to a flying start at Inter Miami for Messi who helped the club win their first title and will play in the US Open Cup final later this month.

In MLS play Messi has 2 assists and1 goal in three matches for the club, while in Leagues Cup, Messi came in with a huge splash with 10 goals in 7 matches. Since arriving in South Florida, Messi and his family had been house hunting and were looking at various mansions to call home.

Now Messi and his family have found one that will be 15 minutes from Inter Miami’s stadium. The mansion valued at $10.75 million is a waterfront home in Fort Lauderdale.

Details of Lionel Messi’s Florida home

The mansion is equipped with 10 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, two docks and a pool. It is only 170 feet from the waterfront, and has a powder room, and was originally built in 1988.

Lionel Messi is currently with the Argentine national team as the world champions continue World Cup 2026 qualifying against Bolivia in La Paz on Tuesday evening. Messi was battling symptoms of fatigue but will start in a match that will be played in altitude.

Messi then returns to MLS action as Inter Miami face Atlanta United on Saturday September 16th. No word yet whether Messi will play in that match or come off the bench as the club is set to deal with all the miles Messi has accumulated since joining Inter Miami.