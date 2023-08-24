Going to the United States is all about being a soccer ambassador for Lionel Messi, and at the moment, his Major League Soccer career is aces, winning the Leagues Cup and now taking a last place Inter Miami side to their second consecutive final in the US Open Cup. Now it’s time for Messi to enjoy the perks of living in a vast entertainment capital like Miami and the United States.

Lionel Messi, dressed in his Inter Miami gear makes a cameo appearance in the latest music video of Maluma and Yandel in the song Trofeo or trophy. At the moment, as of its release on Thursday the video already has 42,000 views and 10,000 likes.

In the lead up to the video, Maluma posted a video on social media of Lionel Messi signing an Inter Miami jersey and posing with the Colombian artist three weeks ago.

Messi in new music video

It is not the first time Messi has been in front of a camera, Messi recently debuted as an actor in the Latin American TV series Los Protectores where he played himself.

Now in his debut in a music video as a Inter Miami player, the Argentine star is shown handing Maluma a trophy in the installations of DRV PNK Stadium. Maluma had posted on social media that the song was a homage to Lionel Messi when the trailer of the video dropped.

Who is Maluma?

Maluma is a Colombian reggaeton/rap singer that became famous around 2010, he has six studio albums and has made numerous appearances in American and Latin American television.

Maluma has has worked with other international artists, such as Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, J Balvin, and The Weeknd.