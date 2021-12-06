The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has been told via court order that his 4-star hotel in Barcelona must be demolished for not meeting standards.

Lionel Messi may have won his seventh Ballon d'Or and the Copa America, but the PSG star still has to follow orders, especially if they come via court order. The former Barcelona star has been ordered to demolish a 4-star hotel he owns near his old home in Barcelona.

The 4-star hotel does not meet Barcelona’s building standards and the 77-bedroom building must come down according to El Confidencial. The 'MiM Sitges' is located close to Messi’s old Barcelona home and is not the first venture into real estate for the Argentine.

Messi owns hotels in Ibiza and various other locations in Spain through the Majestic Hotel Group. Messi spent close to $34 million on the building in question. Here is more information about Messi’s hotel that will be demolished in Barcelona.

Messi’s hotel to be demolished via court order

The report also states that Messi bought the hotel not being aware that the authorities had ordered the demolition of the building for not complying with the proper building requirements. It is reported for example that the hotel’s balconies are too big, and that the building could collapse if they are downsized or torn down.

The fire exits do not meet standards and while the building has been constructed with reused and recyclable materials it does not look like it can open. Messi and his representatives have not commented on the matter.

