Even GOATs must deal with brutal realities and for Lionel Messi, he and his family are preparing for life without one of their closest family members, their Bordeaux Mastiff Hulk.

In a recent interview with Migue Granados the World Cup winner revealed that Hulk is currently living at the family home in Barcelona and is getting first rate care as he lives out his final days. Granados confirmed on his podcast that Messi told him, “Hulk is about to leave us”.

Given the age and the health issues Bordeaux Mastiff have at the tail end of their lives, Messi made the decision to keep the dog in the family home in Barcelona with vet and staff care, Messi stated that he and the family see the dog every chance they get.

Hulk Messi

Lionel Messi gifted Hulk to his future wife Antonela Roccuzzo in 2016, and became a close playmate of Messi’s children, as the years progressed Hulk began to have health issues related to his breed.

Hulk is 7 years old, and it was reported by Bunko that at one point Hulk weighed as much as his soccer star owner. Bordeaux Mastiffs have an average lifespan of 10 years with many of the dogs not reaching their 5th birthday.

Messi has always photographed himself playing soccer or walking his dog while living and playing at Barcelona.