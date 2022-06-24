Lionel Messi is one of the most iconic soccer stars in the world and has broken several records during his career. Here are all the documentaries available for you to watch.

Lionel Messi, one of the best players in the world, has scored more than 750 career goals for his club and country, Argentina. At 35, he is also the player who has scored the most goals for a single club.

After recently winning the Finalissima with the Argentina national team against Italy and scoring five goals in the friendly match against Estonia, Messi has demonstrated his talent with every step he takes.

One of the most important platforms, Amazon Prime Video, announced that it will once again bet on the soccer player and will produce a new series centered on the Argentine national soccer team, which will premiere on July 10 in 240 different countries.

Where to watch documentaries on soccer star Messi

Take the Ball, Pass the Ball

The documentary features interviews and analysis from players, coaches, staff and journalists along with match footages. You can watch Lionel Messi's training, Eric Abidal's return from cancer to play soccer again, Barcelona's 2010-11 Champions League triumph and much more.

Based on the book Barça: The Making of the Greatest Team in the World (by soccer journalist Graham Hunter), the Spanish documentary was released on November 9, 2018, under the direction of Duncan McMath. It is currently available on Netflix.

This Is Football

According to DigitalTrends, it is a six-part documentary that analyzes the impact of soccer on the world. It tells a unique story of the game, its power to unite countries and captures the emotions, stories, passions, and triumphs surrounding international soccer.

The episode titled Wonder attempts to explain why Messi is such a phenomenon, through testimonials from both Guardiola and other protagonists in society and sport. It's available on Amazon Prime Video.