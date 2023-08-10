Lionel Messi could not be left out of EA Sports FC 24, while not on the cover he certainly is in the game and showing up on Inter Miami. The Argentine living legend looks like a mirror image of himself in EA Sports legendary game.



The iconic soccer video game will not be using the FIFA name as the video game company and FIFA parted ways, but the new game will have many new features: mixed squads, 30 leagues, career mode, as well as 25+ New heroes & icons.

As for Lionel Messi, the programmers have Messi doing one of his most iconic celebrations of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Lionel Messi in FC24



The teaser shows Lionel Messi doing his hands to ears celebration that he did during the World Cup as a way to mock all the “talk” from Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal in their epic World Cup showdown.



FIFA want to produce their own game, which is slated to come out in 2025, for now FC24 will be the main source for many soccer fans and gamers around the world. The new game is scheduled to be released on September 29th.

The game will be available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.