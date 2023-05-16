After releasing her newest single ‘Acróstico,’ Shakira is receiving support from Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo and Wanda Nara, Mauro Icardi’s on-off partner. In the new ballad, the Colombian star sings alongside her sons, Milan and Sasha, who also helped her with the song.

The single, called ‘Acrostic’ in English, talks about starting over and how the love for her sons has helped her during difficult times, alluding to her split with Gerard Pique, this past October.

In a post talking about the song, Shakira revealed that Milan, 8, and Sasha, 6, have been with her in the studio and “when they listened to this song dedicated to them, they asked me to be part of it.” The song is very emotional, and not even Messi’s wife could hold back from sharing her thoughts on it.

Antonela Roccuzzo and Wanda Nara support Shakira on Instagram

Once again, Roccuzzo has shown her public support for the Colombian singer with an Instagram comment. In a post in which Shakira appears with Sasha and Milan singing her new single, the Argentinian left three emojis of the smiley face holding back tears.

Rocuzzo has commented on Shakira’s posts before, leaving fire emojis when she released the Session with Bizarrap. Meanwhile, Wanda Nara also left some heart emojis and teary faces in the post.

On the other hand, after moving to Miami, Shakira was spotted with Lewis Hamilton amid Tom Cruise’s dating rumors, but she has shown that she is still focused on her music career and her family.