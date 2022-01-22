Youtuber and boxer Logan Paul has defended model Lana Rhoades and her baby after people on Tik Tok have been speculating about who's the father. Here, check out the full story.

Youtuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul and former adult-film star and model Lana Rhoades have been friends for a while. So, it’s not entirely surprising that he has come to defend her and her baby, after people started speculating who the father was on Tik Tok and saying the kid was going to get bullied at school.

Rhoades, 25, gave birth to his baby named Milo two weeks ago, according to an Instagram post. She didn’t say the specific date he was born and she hasn’t disclosed the identity of her child’s father. Her last known boyfriend was social media influencer Mike Majlak, who also happens to be Paul’s podcast partner.

Majlak and Rhoades dated in 2020, after Paul’s set them up, but they broke up in February 2021. Then, in June, the model announced her pregnancy on her Instagram page. The news took the Internet by surprise and fans wanted to know who the dad was. But Rhoades took to Twitter to say she wasn’t going to tell anybody, as she wanted to keep the relationship private.

Paul defends Lana Rhoades: ‘That f*****g kid ain’t getting bullied’

After Rhoades announced her pregnancy, many people still believed that Mike Majlak was the father. And now the influencer spoke about those rumors in Paul’s Youtube podcast, Impaulsive, four days ago, per LadBible. On their episode 310th, Majlak called Rhoades their “good friend” and explained he was tired of shutting down rumors.

“I’ve been spending the last 8 plus months explaining to everyone calmly, ‘that’s not my child’, had an understanding that it was gonna come out looking a little bit differently than I look, let’s just leave it at that.”

However, despite that, he said that the “little kids on Tiktok [are saying], ‘it might be Mike Majlak’s kid, he’s gonna get bullied in high school’. They’re making videos again, I got dragged right back into this s***.” That’s when Paul told his co-host and his listeners: “Let me tell you something, if they knew who that kid’s dad was, let me tell you something, that f*****g kid ain’t getting bullied.”

It’s obvious that both of them know who the father is and they know is someone who has money and influence. “He’s gonna be in private schools, flying on private jets, watching private screenings of movies and s***. He’s just a private type of kid,” Majlak added. While we don’t know who the father is, we know that if you mess with Lana Rhoades, Logan Paul is coming after you.