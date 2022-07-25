“Nope,” by Jordan Peele, debuted at the number one spot of the box office after grossing $44 million. While the film has received praise by critics and audiences, Logan Paul called it the “worst movie” he has seen in a while… And Twitter didn’t hold back.

After two years of struggling to get audiences back to theaters, the industry has been recovering and numbers of movie-goers have been steadily going up. Besides comic book adaptations, original films such as “Where the Crawdads Sing” or “Everything Everywhere All At Once” have caught the attention of the public.

Jordan Peele’s latest film “Nope”, starring Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya, premiered this weekend and scored a box office opening of $44 million in North America making it the number 1 movie. It’s one of the biggest openings for films not part of a franchise since Peele’s own “Us”, which scored a $71 million opening weekend.

The movie has been praised for the originality of its script, as well as the leads’ performances, especially from Palmer. However, it seemed like Youtuber, actor and wrestler Logan Paul didn’t like the film and he shared his opinion on Twitter only to find that almost the whole Internet disagrees with him.

Logan Paul gets slammed after sharing his thoughts on 'Nope'

Paul shared a lengthy threat on Twitter critiquing specific scenes of the movie, saying that they didn’t make sense or weren’t necessary, and called it “one of the worst movies I’ve seen in a long time.” He does praise Palmer’s performance and says that he loves “Peele, the VFX & aesthetic.”

However, his overall thought is that the director is “attempting to recreate the shock from Get Out and Us. Mystery, violent allure & cinematic choices made for the sake of reaction instead of legitimate contribution to the storyline killed this movie for me.”

Twitter didn’t hold back while stating their opinions of Paul’s views. To many, the issue is that Paul is very part of the problem that the director is trying to expose in the film, which is the idea that today’s entertainment industry is a monster on its own that profits from tragedy. Some of the answers were brutal: