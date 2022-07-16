Tom Hiddleston will return to the skin of the god of deception for a new season. Here we tell you everything that is known about the Marvel project so far.

The second season of Loki is a fact and it seems to be closer than we think, as the cast has been seen wearing their old TVA costumes during filming. 2021 cemented itself as one of the biggest TV shows of the year and also one of the few to get a second season, as Marvel had listed it as a mini-series of only 6 episodes.

Last year, when the second season was confirmed, Tom Hiddleston confessed to Marvel.com in an interview "I'm so grateful that we got to do the first season, I still can't process that we'll get another chance. I'm very excited about the possibilities. We're already in talks. Deep, deep, deep, deep discussions. I can't wait to get started."

This year Marvel earned 19 Emmy Award nominations, 6 of which went to the entire team of the god of deception mini-series, for production design, cinematography, costumes, musical composition, main title theme and sound editing.

Loki Season 2 plot

Michael Waldron announced that the season would continue the story of the first season but in a different way, in this case subverting expectations and exploring a "new emotional terrain" for Loki.

Undoubtedly the ending of the first part has left the audience with many questions and a desire for more episodes, as well as opened up endless chaos within the MCU. The finale culminated with the first appearance of Jonathan Majors in the Marvel universe, as He Who Remains, a variant of Kang the Conqueror.

Loki Season 2 release date

The premiere date has not yet been confirmed, but according to rumors it is very likely to arrive on the Disney + platform. The 6 chapters will be written by Eric Martin, while Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead will be in charge of directing most of them. Tom Hiddleston and Michael Waldron will return as executive producers.

According to Inverse, the series will take between four and six months to film, meaning it will likely end its production phase sometime between October and December and based on the first season's production schedule, a late 2022 completion means new episodes could be out sometime in the spring or summer of 2023.

Loki Season 2 cast

So far, the confirmed cast includes Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Eugene Cordero as Casey / Hunter K-5E, Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Tara Strong as the voice of Miss Minutes and Rafael Casal, who has not yet been revealed who he will play but will be a major role in the story.