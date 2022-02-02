The second season of Marvel series 'Loki', starring Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson, is in production. Here, check out what we know so far about it: plot, cast and release date.

‘Loki’, starring Tom Hiddleston, is one of the series that are part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, alongside ‘WandaVision’, ‘Hawkeye’ and ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’. However, the show of the God of Mischief is the only one which has been renewed for a second season so far.

The “announcement” was made during the credits of Season 1's final episode. The news was confirmed in summer 2021, but since then fans have had little updates about the production. Until two days ago, when it was confirmed that the show will begin filming this summer, as it was reported by the website Backstage.

As we know, Marvel connects all the plots of every production with one another. So, fans have already speculated that Loki could appear in 'Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness', which will be released in May, and even on ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. But, here, check out what we know about season 2 of Loki.

Loki Season 2: Release date

There are no signs pointing to when it will premiere on Disney+ so far. However, considering that filming will begin this year during the summer, Marvel fans should expect that Loki Season 2 will be released in either early 2023 or during the summer of the same year.

Loki Season 2 cast: Who will return?

With no spoilers, Season 1 finale left plenty of mystery of who will actually come back to Season 2. Of course, Tom Hiddleston is confirmed as the anti-hero. And, recently, Gugu Mbatha-Raw confirmed during an interview with Good Morning America that she will play Judge Ravonna Renslayer again in Season 2. Also, there are rumors that Owen Wilson could also reprise his role as Agent Mobius.

Loki Season 2: Possible plot and storyline (no spoilers)

As we know, Loki has been in a redemption arc since audiences first saw him in 2011’s Thor. And Tom Hiddleston touched on that while speaking with Variety. In the first season, Loki finds himself dealing with the ramifications of his actions after being brought to the Time Variance Authority (TVA) and he meets new “friends”. And that changes Loki:

"(Loki) realizes, 'Actually, I can choose my path and choose to do the right thing. Or I choose, at least, not to repeat the same old tricks that I repeated over and over in a cycle of trust and betrayal,'" Hiddleston said. "It's exciting to retain all the characteristics that make Loki, Loki, and at the same time to play slightly different music within him," Hiddleston explained.