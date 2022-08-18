Look Both Ways hit the Netflix catalog during the course of Wednesday, August 17. The film, starring Lili Reinhart and Danny Ramirez, is set on the eve of Natalie's college graduation, whose life is about to change completely.
The main character, played by Reinhart, finds herself in two parallel realities, one in which she becomes pregnant and the other in which she moves to Los Angeles to pursue her dream and build a career out of it. In both journeys throughout her twenties, she experiences life-changing love, devastating heartbreak and rediscovers herself.
It is a 100 percent Netflix original production, written by April Prosser and directed by Wanuri Kahiu. Usually the producer's adaptations are based on novels already written but this was not the case, as the screenwriter created from 0 everything you see in the film. Prossner has two other similar projects in development, The One That Got Away and Plus One.
Look Both Ways: All the songs from Lili Reinhart's movie
The film's soundtrack brings together many classics from 2000 onwards, but with a small distinction. Some of the songs are performed by the actors themselves. Undoubtedly, the selected melodies give a unique touch to the plot and as it goes along we can find new versions of the hits.
Here’s the complete list of songs featured in the movie:
- We Are Young performed by Nico De La Espreilla, Carolina Salinas, and Mexican Institute of Sound.
- Wanna Fly by Zach Person
- Heavy, California by Jungle
- The Two of Us by Omar Apollo
- City of Sound by Big Wild
- Too Good by Arlo Parks
- Don’t Play with My Heart by India Shawn
- Asi Soy Yo by Felix Q
- All Night Long by Pachyman feat. Wintere
- Real Love Ni Wa Mada by Saho Terao
- Bado Mapema (Simama) by Blinky Bill
- The One You Want to Be by Homegrown
- Carry Me Home by Jorja Smith feat. Maverick Sabre
- Wayland/Perpetual Adoration by Born Ruffians
- Breathe by Michelle Branch
- La Planete Noire by Session Musicians
- Move It by Graceful Lee
- Cariño by The Marias
- Vamos (Party Personal Version) by Mexican Institute of Sound feat. Holiday Mountain
- Time Undone by Kalu & The Electric Joint
- We Are Young performed by Inyang Bassey
- Central Park D by Matt Norman
- Side Effects by Joseph