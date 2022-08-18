Look Both Ways is the new Netflix production starring Lili Reinhart that arrived yesterday morning on the platform. Here we leave you the complete list of all the songs that appear in the Riverdale actress' feminist film.

'Look Both Ways' Soundtrack: What are the songs that appear in the movie?

Look Both Ways hit the Netflix catalog during the course of Wednesday, August 17. The film, starring Lili Reinhart and Danny Ramirez, is set on the eve of Natalie's college graduation, whose life is about to change completely.

The main character, played by Reinhart, finds herself in two parallel realities, one in which she becomes pregnant and the other in which she moves to Los Angeles to pursue her dream and build a career out of it. In both journeys throughout her twenties, she experiences life-changing love, devastating heartbreak and rediscovers herself.

It is a 100 percent Netflix original production, written by April Prosser and directed by Wanuri Kahiu. Usually the producer's adaptations are based on novels already written but this was not the case, as the screenwriter created from 0 everything you see in the film. Prossner has two other similar projects in development, The One That Got Away and Plus One.

Look Both Ways: All the songs from Lili Reinhart's movie

The film's soundtrack brings together many classics from 2000 onwards, but with a small distinction. Some of the songs are performed by the actors themselves. Undoubtedly, the selected melodies give a unique touch to the plot and as it goes along we can find new versions of the hits.

Here’s the complete list of songs featured in the movie: