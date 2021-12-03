The 26- year -old Aston Villa defender was on his way to Villa Park when his 4-litre Urus V8 Lamborghini veered off and ran right into the fence of a nursery school.

Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause and a few parents are thanking their lucky stars as the only ‘victims’ in this whole ordeal is an expensive car and a fence. Nonetheless it could have been much more tragic as Hause’s high-powered Lamborghini crashed into the fence of a nursery school after the defender lost control of his £200,000 car.

An eyewitness to the event told The Sun that Hause was visibly in shock and appeared “dazed” as the player was trying to regain his bearings after the airbags deployed. The black Lamborghini was damaged on its right side of the head on collision.

Hause was driving towards Villa Park in preparation for the club’s game against Manchester City, when Hause lost control on the wet road and it marked the second incident involving the player, in May, Hause was caught by officers speeding enroute to meet Prince William at the training ground.

Kortney Hause crashes his Lamborghini into a nursery school

According to witnesses it was “pure luck” that no one was killed during the incident, the crash happened 25 minutes before the children were let out for the day. Sabbir Ahmed, 43, father of a daughter that goes to the school stated, “My daughter and hordes of children stand on the corner in front of the gates before and after school. It was a staggering slice of luck that no one was killed. The black Lamborghini lost control in wet conditions. Everyone is shaking at what could have happened. When I saw the wreckage, I thought there must be bodies. At another time of day, anyone could have been killed.”

Hause or Aston Villa have not released a statement, Hause has only made 4 appearances in the Premier League this season and has been an unused sub in Villa’s last 4 games.

