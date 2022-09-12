Here you will find out if you have won tonight's $22.21-million-dollar jackpot. Lotto America drawings are played every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday night at 11:00 PM (ET). Today, Monday, September 12, 2022 Lotto America drawing results are set. Check if you have won the jackpot right below.

Lotto America Lottery tickets are $1 dollar per play. Tickets are sold in 13 U.S. states, including Oklahoma, Minnesota, Kansas, and Tennessee. The more numbers are matched, the greater the payout. To win the jackpot, you have to correctly predict all five main numbers and the Star Ball.

The Lotto America jackpot starts at $2 million dollars and rolls over to the next drawing if it is not won. Last Saturday’s Lottery America drawing had one $20,000 winner and four $1,000 winners. So, the jackpot has increased approximately by $20,000. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 52 with an extra Star Ball number from 1 to 10.

Monday, September 12, 2022 Lotto America Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Lotto America winning numbers are: 1-6-9-11-20 and the Star Ball number is 2. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 7.8. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 30.8 million. Did you win the top prize tonight?

According to the Lotto America's website, if there is more than one winner of the jackpot, the money is shared between all the players in the Match 5 + Star Ball category. However, all of the other payouts are fixed, starting from $2 for matching the Star Ball on its own or with a single main number.