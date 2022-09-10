Find out if you have hit tonight's $21.8-million-dollar Lotto America Lottery's jackpot. Lotto America drawings are played 3 times a week. Each drawing takes place on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). Today, Saturday, September 10, 2022 Lotto America Lottery's drawing results are drawn.

Lotto America Lottery tickets are $1 dollar per play. Tickets are sold in 13 U.S. states, including Oklahoma, Minnesota, Kansas, and Tennessee. The more numbers are matched, the greater the payout. To win the jackpot, you have to correctly predict all five main numbers and the Star Ball.

The Lotto America jackpot starts at $2 million and rolls over to the next drawing if it is not won. Last Wednesday's Lottery America drawing had four $1,000 winner. So, the jackpot has increased by approximately $20,000. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 52 with an extra Star Ball number from 1 to 10.

Saturday, September 10, 2022 Lotto America Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Lotto America winning numbers are: 19-24-32-33-52 and the Star Ball number is 6. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 17. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 25 million. Did you hit the jackpot?

According to the Lotto America's website, if there is more than one winner of the jackpot, the money is shared between all the players in the Match 5 + Star Ball category. However, all of the other payouts are fixed, starting from $2 for matching the Star Ball on its own or with a single main number.