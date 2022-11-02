Louis Partridge stars in "Enola Holmes" as Viscount Tewksbury, Enola's (Millie Bobby Brown) love interest. Here, check out everything you need to know about this British actor, such as his age, height, projects and more.

The sequel of “Enola Holmes,” is set to come out on Netflix on November 4th. Starring

Millie Bobby Brown in the titular role and Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, the first film was one of the most successful productions of the platform. However, one scene-stealer is Louis Partridge as Viscount Tewksbury.

Partridge earned global fame thanks to the part in the first film, which came out in 2020. In the first film, which is based on the novels by Nancy Springer, Tewksbury and Enola formed a close friendship and in the sequel, it could evolve into a romance.

If you want to know more about this actor and model, who has 7.5 million Instagram followers and is one of the faces of Prada, keep reading about his family, background, other projects and his girlfriend.

How old is Louis Partridge?

The “Enola Holmes” actor was born on June 3, 2003 in Wandsworth, London, UK.

He is 19 years old. He started to act professionally in 2014, when he appeared in several short films. Partridge is also a model.

How tall is Louis Partridge?

According to several reports, Partridge is 6 ft tall (183 cm). As a model, he starred in the Prada Holiday 2021 Collection campaign alongside Julia Garner, Shira Haas and Taylor Russell.

Louis Partridge’s family and sisters

The actor is very protective of his private life. While we don’t know much about his parents, he told The Face in an interview that he has two sisters. One is 20 years old and the other is 15 or 16 years old.

Louis Partridge’s movies and TV shows

His breakthrough role was for “Enola Holmes,” but he has already booked other projects. He also played Sid Vicious in the miniseries Pistol, which premiered this year. He also had a small role in Paddington 2, as well as the role of Peter Pan in the movie “The Lost Girls” (2022). He is set to appear in the miniseries “Disclaimer.”

Does Louis Partridge have a girlfriend?

In an interview with The Face in May, he said that he has a girlfriend, an “ex-friend turned girlfriend [who’s] in the business.” At the time, he clarified that it wasn’t Millie Bobby Brown, who is dating Jake Bongiovi.