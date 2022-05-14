While Elizabeth Olsen has been promoting ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, the actor has another upcoming project that has nothing to do with the MCU. Here, check out what ‘Love and Death’ is about.

Elizabeth Olsen is currently promoting ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, her sixth Marvel project and his second lead, after the Emmy-winning TV series ‘WandaVision’. However, her next project doesn’t have anything to do with the MCU and it’s for HBO Max.

Olsen, 33, who is the little sister of twins Mary-Kate and Ashley, studied drama at NYU and started her career in theater, before moving on to films. In 2011, she led two indie projects, which were well received at the Sundance Film Festival, ‘Silent House’ and ‘Martha Marcy May Marlene’.

Then she appeared in several indie films before her debut in the MCU with ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ (2015), which made her famous as Wanda Maximoff. While she has discussed her future in the MCU and doesn’t plan to stop, her next project is the thriller TV series ‘Love and Death’.

Elizabeth Olsen will become Candy Montgomery for new TV show

Elizabeth Olsen will star in the thriller ‘Love and Death’, a TV limited series for HBO Max which will tell the story of Candy Mongtomery, a Texas-based housewife who killed her friend Betty Gore with an ax. The show is based on Jim Atkison and John Bloom’s articles about the crime, as well as their non-fiction book ‘Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs’ (1984).

Olsen will portray the titular role, while Betty will be played by Lily Rabe (American Horror Story). Jesse Plemons from ‘The Power of the Dog’ and Patrick Fugit (My Heart Can't Beat Unless You Tell It To) will play Allan Gore and Pat Montgomery respectively.

While there’s no official release date, it’s expected that the show will hit the streaming service later this year. The series was directed by Lesli Linka Glatter and written by Big Little Lies co-creator David E. Kelley.

While Olsen doesn’t have any confirmed projects with the MCU yet, she has shared that she would like to do a solo movie if it has a “good” story. “I think these films are best when it’s not about creating content, but about having a very strong point of view — not because you need to have a three-picture plan,” she said to The New York Times.