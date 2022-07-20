The reality dating show, Love Island USA, premiered its fourth season. This time, the show is hosted by Sarah Hyland. Here we show you the best reactions of the fans to everything that has happened so far.

Love Island USA is one of CBS and Peacock's most entertaining, dynamic and controversial reality shows. The fourth season, just released, has actress Sarah Hyland as the new host, as she replaced Arielle Vandenberg, host of the first three seasons.

The platform announced in February 2022 that it would renew the show for a fourth and fifth season. Which means we will have Love Island for a while, as the last one, which is set in California, premiered on July 19.

The reality show consists of a group of contestants, categorized as islanders, who live in isolation in a villa while under video surveillance. To remain they must pair up with another islander and the winning couple receives a $100,000 prize. Anyone who remains single after the pairing, which is done based on first impressions, will be eliminated.

Love Island USA: Memes and funniest reactions

The couples, who are forced to get together, swap or change partners, are one of a kind. Each of the participants generates a special atmosphere for each episode, where tensions, love, passion, friendship, betrayals and many unexpected problems can be seen.

Those islanders who are not eliminated due to bachelorhood or audience voting during the show, remain on the island located in the outdoors of California. Love Island premiered its fourth season with a controversial first broadcast in Peacock.

Peacock stream current hits, blockbuster movies, bingeworthy TV shows, and exclusive Originals — plus news, live sports, WWE, and more. The platform has the audience's favorite shows, including Parks & Rec, Yellowstone, Modern Family, and every episode of The Office.

Here are the most ironic and funny reactions to the first episode: