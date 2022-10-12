Singer, musician and producer Lizzo will show her life and career in an upcoming documentary. Here, check out the release date, and where to watch it.

Singer Lizzo will “finally” tell her life story, “her own way” in an upcoming documentary. The artist and musician will show the journey of her career, her humble beginnings and her rise to global fame, including the making of her newest album “Special."

In a statement, per Harper's Bazaar magazine, Lizzo said that fans will see “the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat and tears that went into this process. It takes ten years to become an 'overnight success,' and hopefully I can inspire other young creatives to keep going.”

With her third album “Cuz I Love You,” Lizzo became a sensation thanks to singles such as “Truth Hurts,” and “Good as Hell.” She has won several awards, such as three Grammys and an Emmy winner for her reality television series Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

When and how to watch Lizzo’s documentary

After announcing the documentary back in May, Lizzo published the release date: November 24, 2022 on HBO Max. The documentary is directed by Doug Pray, executive producer of HBO’s Dr. Dre/Jimmy Iovine docuseries The Defiant Ones.

Fans can also expect the documentary to show the mental health journey of the singer, as she has been very open about her anxiety and depression, as well as her adjustment to fame. “Fame happens to you, and it's more of an observation of you. People become famous, and it's like—my DNA didn't change. Nothing changed about me," she told Variety in February.

She has also been the object of body shaming, most recently by Kanye West, now legally named Ye, who recently implied that she was promoting an “unhealthy” lifestyle. However, Lizzo seemingly responded to those comments during a concert in Toronto. “I feel like everybody in America got my motherf****** name in their motherf****** mouth for no motherf****** reason.“I’m minding my fat, Black beautiful business.”