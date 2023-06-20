Zendaya fans are ecstatic after the release of the first trailer of ‘Challengers,’ the new Luca Guadagnino’s movie. In the film, the Euphoria star shares screen time with two other rising young talents, Josh O’Connor (The Crown, Emma) and Mike Faist (West Side Story).

In the trailer, the Spider-Man actress showcases her athleticism as she portrays a former tennis player named Tashi, who now trains her husband Art (Fais) for a Challenger competition. However, they will encounter Patrick (O’Connor), Art’s rival and Tashi’s lover and best friend.

As Guadagnino’s already promised, the film will certainly share some similarities with one of his most beloved movies such as ‘Call Me By Your Name.’ However, many people wonder if the story is based on a real life tennis player. Here, check out what the director has said about it.

Is Zendaya portraying a real life tennis player in Challengers?

No, the film isn’t based on real life. However, the director told IndieWire back in October 2022 that the movie was about “beautifully complex” people that he “loves very much.” He also described the film as his first “comedy.”

“And a sports film, why not? It’s hyperkinetic, and I do films, so it’s great,” he told the outlet. He also told Variety that Zendaya spent three months training with pro tennis coach and former player Brad Gilbert, who also served as consultant for the film. And it shows,

“She’s wonderful,” Guadagnino told the outlet in June. “I mean, wow. We edited the movie and we almost actually don’t use any of her doubles. She’s so good.” The movie was written by screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes (“Ticklish”). The film will come out on September 15.