Netflix's upcoming thriller "Luckiest Girl Alive," starring Mila Kunis, is adapted from the Jessica Knoll's novel of the same name. Here, check out when you can watch this film.

Mila Kunis will star in the upcoming Netflix’s thriller “Luckiest Girl Alive,” which is based on the best-selling novel by Jessica Knoll. The platform launched the trailer on Tuesday (Sept. 6) and many people want to know when they can enjoy the film.

Kunis will star as Ani FaNelli, a woman who appears to have it all and who is ready to marry the man of her dreams. However, when the director of a crime documentary reaches out to her to know her side of an incident that took place in her prestigious high school, she could lose her meticulously crafted life.

The film is directed by Mike Barker, who is known for his work on Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. The script was also adapted by Knoll. Here, check out the release date for the “Luckiest Girl Alive,” which will also be available in theaters as well as on the streaming service.

When is Mila Kunis’ “Luckiest Girl Alive” coming out?

The film will have to release dates. First, it will hit theaters in the United States on September 30, 2022. Then, it will hit Netflix on Friday, October 7, 2022. This is a strategy that the streamer will also use with the sequel of “Knives Out.”

Kunis, who most recently appeared in the comedy Breaking News in Yuba County (2021), will be joined by Finn Wittrock, Chiara Aurelia, Jennifer Beals, Scoot McNairy, Thomas Barbusca, Justine Lupe, Dalmar Abuzied, Alex Barone, Carson MacCormac and Connie Britton in the cast.

While this is Kunis’ first project with Netflix, it won’t be her last. She is also set to reprise her roles as Jackie Burkhart from the sit-com That 70’s Show in the new That 90’s Show. However, there are no official release date yet.