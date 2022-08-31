Here you will find out if you have won tonight's $1,000/day Lucky For Life prize. Lucky For Life drawings are played every night at 10:30 PM (ET). Today, Wednesday, August 31, 2022 Lucky For Life drawing results are set. Check if you have won any prize right below.

Lucky For Life tickets are $2-dollars per play. Those tickets are sold in 22 states, including Ohio, North Carolina, Michigan, and the District of Columbia. Also, you can buy ticket online via the Lucky For Life official website.

The top Lucky For Life prize is listed for $365,000/year. The second prize is $25,000/year. Last Lucky for Life drawing had one $5,000 winner. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 48, and then, add an extra Lucky Ball number from 1 to 18.

Wednesday, August 31, 2022 Lucky For Life Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Lucky For Life winning numbers are: 5-23-26-29-36 and the Lucky Ball number is 10. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 7.8. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 30.8 million. Did you win the top prize tonight?

Players who end up winning the first prize paid weekly for life, while the second prize is paid yearly. These prizes stick around for a minimum of 20 years or for the rest of your life. In some cases, these prizes may be paid on a split-prize liability and will be lower than these published prize levels.