Universal’s gay rom-com “Bros.” may have fall short at the box office during its opening weekend, only grossing $4.5 million of the projected $8 million, but the movie has received positive reviews ans the “A” CinemaScore. Here, check out what you need to know about its co-lead Luke Macfarlane.

The film was written by Billy Eichner, who also stars in the movie. While Eichner plays a neurotic yet lovable podcaster, Macfarlane plays Aaron, an emotionally unavailable lawyer who falls for Eichner’s character.

This is the first gay rom-com with wide tehatrical release by a major studio, as well as the first with an all-openly LGBTQ+ cast. While many people may be familiar with Eichner, Macfarlane may be a more fresh face. Get to know him.

How old is Luke Macfarlane?

Macfarlane was born on January 19, 1980 in Canada, but became an American citizen in 2018. He is 42 years old. Macfarlane went to school at the Lester B. Pearson School for the Arts,[1] then later studied drama at Juilliard in New York City

How tall is Luke Macfarlane?

Macfarlane is 6 feet 2 inches (1.87 m) tall. Besides being an actor, he is also a singer and he had a band Fellow Nameless. However, he gave up singing. In a recent interview with Men’s Health, Macfarlane revealed that he likes to climb mountains.

Does Luke Macfarlane have a partner?

The actor is a private person, so there are no indications that he is dating anyone right now. However, he came out as gay in 2008 in an interview with The Globe and Mail. At the time, in which Hollywood certainly wasn’t as open as it is now, he said that he needed to live his “truth” despite what could happen to his career.

Luke Macfarlane’s movies and TV shows

Macfarlane is mostly known for his roles in several Hallmark Christmas movies, such as “The Mistletoe Promise,” “Taking a Shot at Love,” “Christmas in my heart” and more. The actor starred in the series “Brothers and Sisters,” as Scott Wandell from 2006 to 2011. He has also appeared in the horror film “Rock, Paper, Scissors.”

What are Luke Macfarlane’s social media pages?

If you want to know more about this actor but can’t find his Instagram profile, we don’t blame you because he has an interesting username. He posts about his life, his work and many other things. You can find him as @ten_minutes_younger on Instagram.