Lupita Nyong'o is not just another star in the industry, but one of the most acclaimed, talented and versatile (as well as award-winning). With the arrival of Wakanda Forever, the actress has become an overnight trend. Here, check out how much money she has made during her career.

Lupita Nyong'o has been in the film industry for more than 10 years and has a privileged filmography. The actress has been the face of many successful productions, such as 12 Years a Slave with Chiwetel Ejiofor, Us with Winston Duke and Black Panther with Letitia Wright. After a five-year wait, the star is back again for the sequel to the Marvel Studios hit.

Her latest film, Wakanda Forever, promises to stir the hearts of fans and audiences, especially with the absence of Chadwick Boseman after his death. There, Lupita plays Nakia, who was once the girlfriend of King T'Challa. It will undoubtedly be one of the most exciting productions of the last time and of Marvel. It is also expected to be a great box office success.

"We've built into Wakanda's DNA the fact that women lead, matter and act in key roles in the story. The groundwork was laid in the first Black Panther. In Wakanda, women with power are something to be reckoned with and in the absence of T'Challa, it's almost an organic thing for women to take power", the actress stated in relation to her character in the new feature film, directed by Ryan Coogler.

What is Lupita Nyong'o's net worth?

The 39-year-old actress' net worth is $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. It is not known how much Lupita has earned from her roles within the Marvel Studios movies but her co-stars (Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan) would have earned around $3 million and $1 million respectively, so she could be within those figures. Black Panther managed to gross $1.344 billion at the box office, so it has earned a lot of money for all the cast members.

Wakanda Forever is aiming to be one of the highest grossing films in the franchise and it looks like their wishes will come true. The film, starring Letitia Wright and Angela Bassett as the princess and dueling queen of the African country of Wakanda, is estimated to have a record debut of around $180 million this weekend, reaching nearly $200 million by the end of the weekend.