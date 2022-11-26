Idris Elba is back with Luther but this time in movie format. That's right, the iconic detective series will have its own film and fans can't wait any longer. Here, check out when it will be released, the cast and much more.

Luther is the new production that plans to be a hit and the production company could create a franchise of the story that originated in the hit TV series, which was and still is starring Idris Elba. The detective lives dedicated to his work and is gifted with great ability, but we are likely to see him encounter some obstacles as the story unfolds.

Jamie Payne is in charge of directing, while Neil Cross will be responsible for the script, which will undoubtedly be full of mystery, action and crime. During an interview with Empire magazine, they assured that they will take their time to tell things and that this allows them to make a change, like "peeling the onion back".

According to Elba, the story will not stand alone, but will continue the events of season 5. "If you look at the last season, it continues after that. But for new audiences who haven't seen it, I think the movie is a whole story. Even if you don't know Luther, who he is or anything about him, the movie is trying to be complete for a new audience".

Luther: Who are the cast?

Luther will have a large cast. Idris Elba will lead the project as John Luther, while Andy Serkis and Cynthia Erivo will join him. Although it is not yet known what roles they will be playing. The complete list of stars who will be present is as follows:

Dermot Crowley

Lauryn Ajufo

Nicola Achilleas

James Travis

Andy Apollo

Jess Liaudin

Callum Chiplin

Natasha Patel

Einar Kuusk

Bianca Bardoe

Peter Theobalds

Parvinder Kaur

Cain Aiden

Alexander Anderson

Orlando Brooke

Luther: What will the plot be about?

According to Elba the long-awaited sequel will follow the story left by the fifth season of the original series. Some details have already begun to leak out. The lead actor spoke to Empire and assured that he is still the same old Luther. He then added "It's really dangerous when you expand from television to film to throw a lot of money at it and, at that point, change the characteristics of the show".

"I wanted to make sure that even though we had a bigger budget, [we didn’t] distort the parameters of Luther-land too much. We do amplify the action and do amplify the stakes. But [series 3’s] man-under-the-bed moment? That don’t cost you much money. Those moments are still intact", he concluded.

The leaked images show the detective in his old coat, but in a new environment. So the film will take him out of the dusty streets of London and send him somewhere more different, although it is not yet known where, only that there will be a snowy mountain in between.

Luther: When will it premiere?

Netflix confirmed that the new movie from the famous series will arrive on the streaming platform in March 2023, although it is not yet known on what date in particular. It is expected to be one of the best releases of the production company and in case the number of views is high, perhaps a wider franchise could be built.