Musical “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” starring Shawn Mendes, Javier Bardem and Constance Wu, hit theaters this weekend. Here, check out the entire tracklist of the movie, which include artists such as Stevie Wonder and Elton John.

“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” arrived in theaters on Friday, with estimated earnings of $11.5 million domestically. The film stars Shawn Mendes as Lyle, with Constance Wu and Javier Bardem as part of an ensemble cast. And both of them also lend their voices to the soundtrack.

“Lyle,” is based on the book series written by Bernard Waber, and follows this crocodile who lives in the attic of the Primm’s family, who recently moved to New York. While the reptile helps the family, especially the son, adapt to their new city, their neighbor wants to end him.

Directed by Will Speck, the movie has a soundtrack which combines musical theater with contemporary pop. The songs were written by Benk Pasek and Justin Paul, the duo behind “The Greatest Showman,” alongside Ari Afsar, Emily Gardner, Xu Hall, Mark Sonnenblick, Joriah Kwam and Shawn Mendes. Check out the entire tracklist.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’s songs: The entire tracklist

In an interview with Variety, Pasek said that when they found out Mendes was going to be the voice actor, “it really informed a lot of the style and what we were going to write for." Talking about Mendes, he said that “He has so much expression at the end of his phrases that it actually works really well for musical theater."

Meanwhile, Paul said that he was “an adorable crocodile and it’s heartwarming. It’s sweet medicine right now.” Javier Bardem and Constance Wu also have musical numbers. Check out the tracklist: