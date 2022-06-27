'Madame Web', starring Dakota Johnson, will join Sony's "spider-verse" soon. Here, check out what we know so far about the film, including release date, cast and possible plot.

Madame Web: What we know so far about the Spider-Man spin-off with Dakota Johnson

Sony’s bet on building a ‘Spider-Verse’ with Marvel related characters is still going strong. Besides the MCU joint movies of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, the studio has also produced stories of villains such as Venom with Tom Hardy and Jared Leto’s Morbius.

The latest was a total flop in the box office, earning $163 million worldwide, including just $74 million domestic, for a $75 million budget. Actually, the movie was re-release after memes and jokes were circulating online, making it a trend for weeks, only to bomb again.

Nevertheless, now Sony is going for 'Madame Web' with a strong female cast led by Dakota Johnson, who is no stranger to big franchises. Check out everything we know about the latest live-action Spider-Verse movie, such as cast, release date and possible plot.

‘Madame Web’ plot: What is the story about?

Details about the plot are still under wraps. However, according to Variety, we know the description of the titular character: “a paralyzed elderly woman who has myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune disorder requiring her to connect to a life support system resembling a spider web.”

However, in the comics, Madame Web is known for her psychic abilities and she’s a medium, who has helped Spider-Man and the Spider-Women in several occasions. According to Deadline, “sources have stressed it’s possible the project could turn into something else.”

‘Madame Web’ cast: Who joined the project?

Alongside Dakota Johnson as the titular character, the movie cast Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney, who is known for other roles in series such as ‘The White Lotus’. Deadline reported that Emma Roberts, who most recently starred in Netflix’s rom com ‘Holidate’, joined the project, with Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced and Tahar Rahim rounding the cast. There's no information of their roles.

‘Madame Web’: Who is behind the camera?

S.J. Clarkson, who was also behind Marvel’s series ‘Jessica Jones’ and ‘The Defenders’, will direct the film. Morbius’ duo of screenwriters Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless wrote the screenplay from a draft by Kerem Sanga.

‘Madame Web’ release date: When is the film coming to theaters?

Sony announced that the film will arrive in theaters on July 7, 2023, according to Deadline. While there’s no knowledge of what the plot could be, many fans speculated about the possibility of a re-introduction of Gwen Stacey in the Spider-Verse.