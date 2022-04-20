Sony's expanding 'Spider-Verse' will have a new addition coming soon: 'Madame Web', starring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney. Here, check out all the details about this film.

Sony’s plans to expand the ‘Spider-Verse’ are going strong despite the soft reception from ‘Morbius’, which recently surpassed the $100 million worldwide on the box office. The next step in this universe is 'Madame Web,' a film starring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney.

Johnson, 32, known for her work on other big franchises such as ‘50 Shades of Gray’, will be the titular character, which is “a paralyzed elderly woman who has myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune disorder requiring her to connect to a life support system resembling a spider web,” according to Variety.

Meanwhile, there is no information about Sweeney’s character. The 24-year-old actress is primarily known for her role as Cassie in HBO series Euphoria. Here, check out what we know about this upcoming production.

Madame Web will be released in 2023

Sony announced that the film will arrive in theaters on July 7, 2023, according to Deadline. The movie will be directed by British director S.J. Clarkson, who was also behind Marvel’s series ‘Jessica Jones’ and ‘The Defenders’.

Meanwhile, ‘Morbius’ screenwriter team of Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless will write the script. While the Jared Leto’s led film was a mild success in the box office, the movie received poor reviews, having only a 16% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Details of the plot are under wraps, however Madame Web in the comics is an ally to Spider-Man and other heroes, such as Spider-Woman. Fans have speculated that Sweeney could be a new version of Gwen Stacy, a role that Emma Stone portrayed in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ movies.

Early this month, Sweeney said to Variety that she was reading “a bunch of comic books” to prepare for the role. “There’s a lot to learn. I’ve always been a really big fan of all of the Marvel and Sony Universe movies (...) So being able to be a part of that is such an incredible, incredible thing,” she expressed.