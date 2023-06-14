Madden 24 is closer than ever to going on the market and the best thing is that some lucky gamers are already enjoying the closed beta, which is actually a test that developers do to test the gameplay and receive reviews from gamers.

It is assumed that most football fans already know what Madden is and for those who do not know, it is the best football game in the world licensed under the NFL. Every year, before the start of the season, a new version of it is expected.

Prior to Madden 24, the previous version 23 was rated relatively good by multiple websites with an average of 5.7 across five websites and 3/5 on GamesRadar+.

Madden 24 Deluxe Edition Release date

The Deluxe Edition will be available on the same day as the standard edition, both editions will be released to the public on August 18, 2023. On that day the game will be available for all platforms.

What platforms will the game be available on?

On all known platforms where Madden is usually played, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The game will not be available for mobile or Nintendo Switch, although it is hoped that one day Madden will be playable on a Nintendo.

How much will Madden 24 Deluxe Edition cost?

This edition will be much more expensive than the standard one since it offers a couple of advantages when playing, the price of the Deluxe Edition is $99.99 while the standard edition costs $69.99. But the Deluxe Edition offers something the other doesn’t, and it’s three things:

3-Day Early Access

4600 Madden Points

AKA Player (must preorder the deluxe edition by July 22)