The ‘queen of pop’ Madonna and rapper Cardi B were involved in a public feud that ended up with the stars saying they loved each other. Here, check out what happened between them, and how they made up.

It’s undeniable that Madonna changed pop music and paved the way for new female artists to explore not only new sounds, but the way they present themselves in the world. However, misogyny is, sadly, still part of the discourse surrounding pop music and its stars. And, sometimes, things get personal.

On Sunday’s morning, Twitter users saw a rant from Cardi B, who said that she felt disrespected by Madonna's remarks on her coffee table book “S.E.X,” which she published 30 years ago. However, both stars appeared to make amends shortly after.

“I talked to Madonna …It was beautiful …Have a great day and drive safely yallll,” the Cardi B wrote. Meanwhile, Madonna responded, “I love you @iamcardib!! Always have and always will.” But, what exactly happened? Here, check out the full story.

What did Madonna say about Cardi B?

Madonna made an Instagram story on Saturday, in which she reflected on the legacy of her book and how it has impacted pop music today, especially women in the industry. She wrote:

“30 years ago I published a book called S.E.X. In addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Woman kissing Woman and Me kissing everyone.”

She then said that she had to face criticism for it and was “shamed” for “empowering” herself as a woman. The pop star then added: “Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked **s and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball. You’re welcome b****es,” followed by a clown emoji.

How did Cardi B respond?

In a series of since-deleted tweets on Sunday morning, Cardi wrote that she felt disrespected by the post. “I literally payed this woman homage so many times cause I grew up listening to her …she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth,” she wrote and posted a screenshot of a 2018 Billboard article in which she praised Madonna.

She also added “These icons really become disappointments once u make it in the industry that’s why I keep to myself.” When users responded saying that she didn’t understand the point, Cardi replied “I know exactly what she said and I understand,” Cardi replied, “but it’s about THE TONE… Calling me b***es and putting clown emojis? The f***!”

However, shortly after, Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee tweeted that he was “on the phone with Madonna and Cardi” and listening to both women “share their perspective on the communication going on has broadened their love for each other.”