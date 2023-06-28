Madonna is currently in intensive care and it was her manager who confirmed the news. The 64-year-old singer was supposed to start her tour in Canada on July 15, but the concerts had to be postponed due to her health.

The Celebration Tour would be the return of the musical icon to the stadiums, especially after her experimental Madame X shows, which took place in the theater from 2019 to 2020.

Not only were the dates in Europe delayed, but also those that were to take place in the United States. No word yet on when they will be rescheduled or what will happen to fans’ tickets.

Why was Madonna hospitalized?

Madonna was admitted to intensive care because she developed a serious bacterial infection, which led to several days in the ICU, according to Guy Oseary. “Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical attention. A full recovery is expected”, he wrote on Twitter.

The star developed the bacterium on Saturday, June 24 and since then has remained hospitalized, suspending all her scheduled engagements, which included some issues related to the Celebration Tour. The aim of the tour is to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her first single, Holiday.