Madonna has addressed her fans for the first time after being admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) due to a serious bacterial infection. The singer was hospitalized on June 24 and subsequently discharged several days later.

The 64-year-old singer was supposed to start her tour in Canada on July 15, but the concerts have been postponed. The Celebration Tour would serve as her return to the stadiums since her 2015-2016 Rebel Heart Tour.

However, fans of the singer received good news when her manager Guy Oseary, said on Twitter that she was “improving” but was still “under medical attention,” and that “a full recovery was expected.” Here’s what the singer has said now.

Madonna thanks fans for ‘support’ and teases possible new tour dates

“Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” the star wrote in a statement shared on her social media on July 10th.

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone,” she said.

She continued, “My focus now is my health and getting stronger, and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe.”

“I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support,” she concluded.