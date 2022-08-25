Lourdes Leon is the young promise of the fashion world and now she has decided to bet on a musical career within the industry. Here we tell you all about her new single and which icon inspired her to compose the lyrics.

Lourdes Leon, Madonna's 25-year-old daughter, is making her way in the music industry as her mother has done for more than 20 years. The young singer has been involved multiple times in art related projects, such as fashion. She has been seen in several fashion shows as a guest and also on the runway.

She has been trying to build a career as a model for several years and has already become a young promise in the fashion world. So far she has participated in several high society events. She was present at the prestigious Met Gala, starred in advertising campaigns for major brands such as Marc Jacobs, Swarovski and Stella McCartney, was on the cover of several iconic magazines such as Vogue.

Now it's time for her debut in music, as her mother has done since she was a little girl, but under the pseudonym Lolahol (her friends affectionately call her Lola). Lourdes has shown that she is going for it all and is not afraid to dive into new challenges. Make way and turn on the spotlights to see the birth of a star.

Lourdes Leon released her first single inspired in a music legend

Lolahol, daughter of Madonna and Carlos Leon, made her debut in the music industry with her new single, Lock&Key. The video for the song is directed by Eartheater, along with Samuel Burgess and Hara Kiri. Her friends and family were the first to share the news and spread the song on their social networks.

Madonna posted a story about her daughter's debut and added "I'm so proud of you, Lola". Although the icon has been with her all her life, the story is not inspired by her mother, but by another music icon: Lady Gaga. That's right, the monster mom (as she is nicknamed to her fandom) was the inspiration for Lolahol's debut track.

As can be heard in the song, the artist sings "No sleep, next plane, no sleep, no sleep, makeup, next club, next car, next plane, no sleep, no fear". Which is a clear reference to an interview Gaga gave for Fuse in 2011, when she was asked about the difference between creating her first album and Born This Way.