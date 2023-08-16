The music world is celebrating as Madonna turns 65 and confirms the start of her Celebration Tour after her recovery. Despite the tour initially being scheduled to start in July, she was hospitalized due to an infection.

Now that she’s in better health and able to continue with her concerts, the star has confirmed new dates. The ones that were supposed to take place at Madison Square Garden have now been rescheduled for January.

This means that the tour now has a start date, which is October 14th at the O2 Arena in London. The 65-year-old singer continues to rock and remains one of the wealthiest female artists in the world. Here, check out what her net worth is…

What is Madonna’s net worth?

Madonna is not only one of the most recognized figures in the music industry but also one of the wealthiest among her peers. She currently has a fortune of $850 million, according to Marca and Celebrity Net Worth.

She has managed to sell over 300 million albums worldwide, making her the best-selling female recording artist of all time. She owns over $100 million worth of art and $80 million worth of real estate.