Magic Mike's Last Dance is the third installment of the successful stripper franchise led by Channing Tatum, who this time will be accompanied by Salma Hayek. Here, check out its release date, new dances, cast and plot.

Magic Mike's Last Dance is set to land on the big screen with two Hollywood A-listers in the lead roles. As expected, Channing Tatum will return as Mike Lane, accompanied by Salma Hayek, who has not yet revealed what role she will be playing, but according to the new images we will see them quite close.

The film was scheduled to premiere directly on HBO but the plan appears to have changed and it will now be hitting the big screen very shortly. The script will once again be in the hands of Reid Carolin, while Gregory Jacobs will return to produce with Carolin, Nick Wechsler and Peter Kiernan.

After this installment the trilogy and franchise will come to an end. It's been eleven years since Magic Mike premiered in 2012 and eight years since the sequel Magic Mike XXL in 2015, so it's time to give it the closure it deserves with some of its lead actors. Steven Soderbergh's feature film is already in post-production, after having finished shooting.

'Magic Mike's Last Dance' cast

Channing Tatum will return as Mike Lane, accompanied by Salma Hayek, who replaces Thandiwe Newton. This was due to the fight that the actor had with the actress at the beginning of April, while they were in the middle of filming. Several sources said that the reason for the argument was Will Smith's fight with Chris Rock at the Oscars. This led to Newton's disengagement.

"Thandiwe started doing weird things on set, you could see her affected by something, it was clear she was having a mental breakdown which caused a lot of disruption on set. It was very obvious that she couldn't play her role", said a crew member.

On the other hand, the official cast will include Gavin Spokes, Caitlin Gerard, Christopher Bencomo, Ayub Khan-Din, Christie-Leigh Emby, Juliette Motamed, Ellen Marguirete Cullivan, Liam Edwards, Kasey Iliana Sfetsios and many more. Tatum emphasized how important the remaining members are in his life and in an Instagram post he assured "They're like my brothers and sisters. We're like a little family".

'Magic Mike's Last Dance' plot

The official plot of the fourth installment is not yet known, but it is expected to have a similar theme to all the previous ones, since the screenwriter will be the same, as well as the director who was responsible for the first film. They have always been based on Channing's experiences in his former job as a stripper, which he kept until he gained great fame and made a reputation in Hollywood.

'Magic Mike's Last Dance' release date

The new movie will hit theaters on February 10, 2023 and after a long run in theaters it will arrive on HBO Max's streaming platform. Tatum, who stars in the story, announced that it will be a very inclusive show and posted a string of photos with his co-stars with the caption "I don't care what you like. You will go and have the time of your life". In this way the actor has already begun to say goodbye to a saga that was very important in his life and career.