Magic Mike is back with a third installment and once again starring Channing Tatum. This time Salma Hayek will be the new figure that will accompany him during the tour of one of the most awaited premieres. Here, check out how and where to watch the movies in streaming.

Magic Mike is the most famous stripper movie franchise in the industry. The first installment was a box office hit and grossed over $150,000 worldwide on a budget of only $7 million. Starring Channing Tatum, the third film is currently in development by Warner Bros. and New Line.

The promo for the upcoming installment started off loud and clear, as the actor shared a photo of his abs and his new cast mate, Salma Hayek, who stepped in to replace Thandiwe Newton after her scandalous exit following a heated argument with her Tatum. The new cast is ready for more sexy dancing and drama.

Associated with HBO Max, it will arrive on February 10, 2023 to all theaters in the country and after some time in theaters it will land on the streaming platform. The story is inspired by the experiences of its protagonist when he worked as a dancer in Florida, before becoming an established actor. "It's going to be crazy. We're betting everything on it. It won't take another stripper movie after this one", Tatum assured.

How and where to watch Magic Mike movies on streaming

Magic Mike – Available on HBO Max.

A veteran stripper supports a young beginner and instructs him in the secrets of the profession. The easy money, the attention of women and the nightlife seduce the boy and change his way of seeing the world.

Magic Mike XXL – Available on HBO Max.

Three years have passed since Mike retired from his life as a stripper. The rest of the Tampa Kings are also about to throw in the towel. However, they want to do it their way: by throwing the house down in one last show in Myrtle Beach, with the legendary Magic Mike sharing the stage.

Magic Mike's Last Dance (upcoming film) – It will be available on HBO Max.