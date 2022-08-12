Today the new episodes of Never Have I Ever, the Netflix series where Maitreyi Ramakrishnan gives life to the main character, Devi, premiered. Here we tell you everything you need to know about the actress who made the audience fall in love, such as her age, net worth and more.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is the female lead in the Netflix hit Never Have I Ever, the coming-of-age comedy-drama created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. Thanks to the show, the actress has gained huge popularity and has even signed on for a fourth and final season.

The series is about the life of her character, Devi, a 15-year-old high school sophomore who wants to better her life and harbors feelings for both Paxton Hall Yoshida and Ben Gross. It is aimed at young adults but has managed to capture viewers of all ages.

On the other hand, the actress has already signed a new contract that will mark her film debut. She will star in The Netherfield Girls, another Netflix romantic comedy, but this time based on a contemporary adaptation of Jane Austen's novel, Pride and Prejudice.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's age and height

The Canadian actress was born on December 28, 2001, so she is currently 20 years old. She's been with her co-star Darren Barnet, who plays her love interest in the series Never Have I Ever, for almost 11 years. It's a big age difference but the two proved to get along more than well on and off screen.

On the other hand, the actress is 5'6″ feet inches. She is one of the tallest members of her family. Whenever she poses for pictures on social media with her mother, you can always see the height difference between the two.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's family

Her family consists of her parents and her brother, Vishwaa Ramakrishnan, who aspires to be a renowned musician. Her father is Ram Selvarajah and her mother is Kiruthiha Kulendiren. According to various sources and articles, her parents had to flee as refugees from Sri Lanka to Canada after the civil war against Tamil nationals.

Ram began his professional career in 2008 as a systems analyst and team leader for the Ontario government, a position he has held since August 2021. So he has been working for the government for 14 years now. As for her mother, it is not confirmed what profession she works in. Some say she specializes in marketing and others say it is unknown at this time.

"I made it very clear to my agent and publicist that Tamil-Canadian is very, very important to me. My identity isn’t being Sri Lankan... That’s not my country. My country is Canada. But my culture is definitely Tamil", Maitreyi said during an interview to Now Toronto in August 2019.

What is Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's net worth?

According to PopBuzz, the actress' net worth is approximately $500,000. TMZ reported that she earns $20,000 per episode of Never Have I Ever, which means she earned $200,000 for the first season. It's not much in the industry but her role has undoubtedly earned her some notorious fame, which will open new doors to different productions.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's movies and tv shows

Maitreyi does not have a very long filmography at the moment, but she has been seen in quite interesting productions. She currently lives in Los Angeles, so she can be closer to her work and new casting opportunities.

This year she participated in the Disney movie, Turning Red as a voice actor, in the role of Priya Mangal. On the other hand, we have seen her participate in the TV series Reprisal, which follows the story of what happens after a failed assassination attempt by her brother and his band of outlaws, assumes that Doris is dead.

One of his most extensive projects was My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale. She lent her voice to Zipp Storm, one of the main characters of the animated series for children. She had several participations within the franchise, such as in the special My Little Pony: Make Your Mark, among others.