The 27-year-old French defender must appear before a Stockport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday as he faces six allegations of rape.

Manchester City and France defender Benjamin Mendy has been ordered to face a Stockport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday for allegations of rape. The case goes back to August 2021 when the World Cup winner was charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

According to reports out of England the charges are related to four complainants from women over the age of 16. The events occurred during October of 2020 and August 2021.

During the investigation Mendy had broken bail, as the defender organized house parties, and his club Manchester City suspended him while the investigation and trial is ongoing. Here are more details regarding Benjamin Mendy’s rape allegations.

Benjamin Mendy set to appear in court

Mendy has already appeared in court on September 10 and in November will once again appear before the court. A trial date has been established for January 24th, 2022. On November 16 the defender was charged with two more counts of rape which bring the charges to 6.

Mendy has only played 1 game this season right before his arrest, Mendy is currently in prison awaiting trial for the events which took place in his home on Withinlee Road in Prestbury, Cheshire.