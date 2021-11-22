Manchester City and England international midfielder Jack Grealish has finally addressed the love triangle gossip that threw him into the spotlight over the last few days.

It's not been a quiet week for Jack Grealish. While he was on international duty with the England national team, the Manchester City star has stolen the headlines but not for the best reasons.

Rumors about a love triangle that involed him, his longtime girlfriend Sasha Attwood, and british actress Emily Atack were all over the news before Grealish was linked with 2019 Love Island winner Amber Gill, although she later denied it.

The former Aston Villa midfielder, however, has chosen to stay focused on his game and remained in silence until Sunday, when he spoke up on all these stories through his Instagram profile.

Jack Grealish tells his truth on love triangle rumors

The Sun reported Grealish had been dating Atack for six weeks before Attwood found out and gave him an ultimatum. Shortly after that, rumors had that the 26-year-old midfielder had also exchanged messages with Amber Gill.

Grealish took his time to make comments about this situation, waiting until Sunday night to set the record straight. Following the Citizens' win over Everton, Grealish's message on Instagram was pretty clear, denying all the latest rumors. "Please don't believe everything you read in newspapers. The 2 biggest lies in newspapers.. "A source said" "A close pal said," he wrote.

Unless something else comes up in the next few days, that should seal the deal. Grealish didn't look very concerned about all the rumors on his personal life, and he calmly took his time to say it was all fake. Now, he can keep his mind focused on what's next as Man City continue the Premier League title race and head closer to the Champions League knockout stages.