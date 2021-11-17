The 26-year-old Manchester City winger got “caught” chatting it up with a British actress and now long-time girlfriend Sasha Attwood has given the England player an ultimatum.

On the field things could not be going better for Jack Grealish, the attacking midfielder is playing for Manchester City, and Grealish plays consistently on the English national team. Add to that Grealish is the most expensive English player transfer of all-time at a reported £100 million.

Off the field things may have gotten a bit sticky for Grealish, who according to Marca, has trouble at home after long-time girlfriend, 25-year-old model Sasha Attwood, is said to have placed all her cards on the table after finding out that Grealish has been communicating with a British actress.

In a case similar to WandaGate, the love triangle between Mauro Icardi, Wanda Nara, and María Eugenia Suárez, Jack Grealish has been given a clear ultimatum by Attwood, it’s stay with her and preserve their relationship since grade school or end it all and go with actress Emily Atack.

Who is Emily Atack?

The press in England is reporting that Jack Grealish has been seeing Atack for at least six-weeks and Attwood found out during the international window. Attwood was spotted in the stands during England’s 5-0 win over Albania. It is reported that Attwood found out only hours later that Grealish and Atack had been seeing each other.

Emily Atack is a British actress best known for being a part of an entertainment family, with Paul McCartney being a distant cousin. Atack has been in movies, films, and reality television series in England. Her biggest claim to fame is starring with Harvey Keitel and Gabriel Byrne in the British film Lies We Tell. Atack is 31 years old and grew up in Luton, England.