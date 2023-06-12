It was a season to remember for Manchester United star Marcus Rashford, who was able to play in his second FIFA World Cup as well as score 30 goals in 56 games for the Red Devils in 2022/23. The England forward will be a key piece of Manchester United going forward as the Red Devils prepare for a season in which they are expected to return to the elite of the Premier League.

Coming up on his contract year, Rashford could be a hot commodity in next summer’s transfer window, Manchester United will be looking to sign the 25-year-old to a long-term deal. Rashford’s current transfer value is in the range of $100 million.

Still, all work and no play, and what a play, Rashford was photographed in Miami, on vacation, with a personal trainer who lectures at ‘Big Booty University ‘known as Courtney Caldwell.

Who is Courtney Caldwell?

Courtney Caldwell and Rashford were seen returning to a hotel together at 5AM after a major party in Miami and according to a source told The Sun, “Courtney is not only beautiful, she’s business-minded and incredibly smart. Marcus was lucky to spend time with her. She is really something special.”

Caldwell is an Instagram influencer with over 117,000 followers, she is also a personal trainer who sells workout and meal plans online. It was reported that Rashford had split from his longtime girlfriend last Sunday, looks like Marcus is over his grief.