'This is Us' will air its series finale on Tuesday (May 24) after six successful seasons and Mandy Moore shared how it was to wrap up the show and why she feels this ending more like an "epilogue."

After six successful seasons, the critically-acclaimed TV series ‘This Is Us’ will come to an end. The series finale, titled ‘Us’, will premiere on Tuesday night (9 PM ET) at NBC and you can also stream it live on fuboTV (free trial). While the ending has long-time coming, the goodbye is no less emotional for the protagonists.

On Sunday, the stars of the show walked the red carpet to celebrate the ending. Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, who play the central couple of Rebecca and Jack; as well as writer and creator Dan Fogelman all shared their feelings amid the finale.

While Ventimiglia, who has already few projects in development, and Moore have both talked before about the ending, the stars share how the last moments on set were as the beloved Pearsons and the actress shares why she feels this ending more like an "epilogue."

Moore says that she doesn’t remember her scenes for the ‘This Is Us’ finale

Speaking with Deadline, Moore surprised reporters when asked about her scenes in the finale. “To be honest, a lot of what is in the finale for Milo [Ventimiglia] and I was filmed years ago. So, I don’t even remember what it was. We had a couple of things we shot for this that I’m excited to see. But I read the script and I’m excited to see everyone else’s work,” she shared.

She said that the ending was “really beautiful,” however, in her “own selfish way”, she thinks that this last episode is more of an “epilogue”, after her character (spoilers) died in the previous one. “I think it’s a really beautiful way to tie things all together and tie them up in a very satisfactory fashion,” she added.

Meanwhile, Ventimiglia also said to Deadline that filming the ending was “whole and it was full.” To him, ending the show with “Mandy in a scene together because that’s how we started it. It felt good, it felt accomplished. It felt like we’d been given this opportunity to close things out respectfully, wholeheartedly for the characters. I was grateful.”