Netflix is ready to release Season 4 of Manifest. Here, check out everything you need to know about the next batch of episodes, including release date, cast and plot.

Season 4 of Netflix’s “Manifest” is coming our way, and just like Stranger Things, will be divided in two parts. The show was renewed last year on 8/28 (a nod to Flight 828) and one year later, the platform released the first trailer for it.

The series follows a group of people who disappeared while on board Flight 828 and were missing for five years, before the plane mysteriously landed in New York City. The show centers on a sibling duo that tries to find out exactly what happened to them.

Manifest, which was initially aired on NBC, was canceled in June 2021. However, after being added to Netflix’s catalog that same year, the series broke multiple records on the platform in the US and they decided to give it a second shot, at least for closure.

When is the new season of Manifest coming out on Netflix?

The first part of Season 4 of Manifest will premiere on November 4, 2022. The series, which was originally created by Jeff Rake for NBC. On the network, the show released three seasons but after the astonishing success on the streaming service, Netflix decided to renew it. There’s no official date for the second part.

Manifest Season 4 cast: Who is coming back?

Almost all of the cast, including leads Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh, are returning for the show's final chapter. However, Athena Karkanis, who played Grace Stone, won’t come back after her character died in Season 3. Meanwhile, Jack Melina, who portrayed young Cal Stone, will be replaced by an older actor Ty Doran. All the cast:

Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone

Josh Dallas as Ben Stone

J.R. Ramirez as Jared Vasquez

Luna Blaise as Olive Stone

Ty Doran as Cal Stone

Parveen Kaur as Saanvi Bahl

Matt Long as Zeke Landon

Holly Taylor as Angelina Meyer

Daryl Edwards as Robert Vance

Manifest Season 4 plot: What is the story about?

Netflix already published the synopsis for the show. According to the official description, the show will resume two years after the events of Season 3. Here, check out the transcript:

"Ben has stepped down from his role as co-captain of the lifeboat, leaving Michaela to captain it alone, a near impossible feat with the passengers' every move now being monitored by a government registry. As the Death Date draws closer and the passengers grow desperate for a path to survival, a mysterious passenger arrives with a package for Cal that changes everything they know about Flight 828 and will prove to be the key to unlocking the secret of the Callings in this compelling, mind-bending, and deeply emotional journey."